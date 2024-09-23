Michael Van Buren Could Prove Himself for Mississippi State in 2024
Mississippi State football has struggled to start the season, and it got even worse when starting quarterback Blake Shapen was announced to be undergoing season-ending surgery. The Baylor transfer brought a wealth of experience to a young team, but Mississippi State will rely on a true freshman.
Michael Van Buren will draw the start for the Bulldogs as they travel to Texas. The Bowie, Md. native drew some action last week after Shapens injury and led a scoring drive.
He finished the day 7 for 13 with 100 passing yards. While it is a challenging situation for a true freshman to be thrust into, he has a chance to prove himself.
In modern college football, if a player does not show their ability early, they will be recruited over either in the high school ranks or in the transfer portal. It is harsh, but it is the reality, and Van Buren has a golden opportunity to prove he has what it takes to be a day-one starter next year for Mississippi State.
The former 4-star recruit committed to Mississippi State shortly after Jeff Lebby arrived on campus. Lebby must have been impressed with his play and saw him as a good fit for his offense.
It will be a situation he never expected, but Van Buren has a chance to either sink or swim. If he can show some real progress and potential, it will give Mississippi State fans optimism for next year's season.
