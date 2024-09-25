Mississippi State Football Faces Texas: Offensive Stats You Need to Know
Mississippi State football fans could be watching their Bulldogs face another Manning on Saturday.
Arch Manning is in line to start if Quinn Ewers hasn’t recovered from an oblique strain he suffered two weeks ago. It would be Manning’s second collegiate start and he would be the fourth quarterback with Manning on his back to have played the Bulldogs.
No matter who starts, though, they’ll have a dominant offense at their disposal.
Here are five stats that show just how dominant Texas has been on offense through four games:
7.1
That’s the average number of yards gained per play and ranks 12th in FBS. The Longhorns are averaging 4.7 yards per run and 9.9 yards per pass.
3
That’s the total number of sacks the Longhorns’ offensive line has allowed this season. Many considered Texas to have one of the best offensive lines before the season and they may have been right about that.
1
That’s how many times the Longhorns have gotten into the red zone and not score any points. They’ve made 23 trips into the red zone and scored touchdowns on 21 of them and kicked a field goal on another.
26
That’s the total number of offensive touchdowns scored by Texas this season, fourth-most in FBS with four games played. Combined with two field goals and a safety, the Longhorns have scored 190 points which ranks 7th amongst FBS teams.
511.2
That’s the number of yards per game Texas has averaged through four games. It’s ranks 12th in FBS. The Longhorns are averaging 189.8 rushing yards per game and 321.5 passing yards per game.