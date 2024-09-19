Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Remains No. 32 in ESPN 2025 Recruiting Rankings Despite New Commitments

Bulldogs still trailing Ole Miss in latest recruiting class rankings

Taylor Hodges

Thompson's Tony Mitchell (3) after defeating Auburn in the AHSAA 7A State Football Championship game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday November 30, 2022. Mitchell will suit up for Mississippi State in 2025.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby isn’t finding the success on the field he and the Bulldogs had hoped for. But he his finding some success on the recruiting trail.

Mississippi State received a pair of commitments, one a former Alabama safety and the other a 4-star linebacker from Winona High School and was previously committed to Auburn.

However, those commitments probably aren’t reflected in the ESPN’s 2025 College Football Recruiting Class Rankings. (Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to read the full rankings.)

The Bulldogs remained at No. 32 in the rankings, one spot behind instate rival Ole Miss.

Here’s the commitments Mississippi State has received, so far, for its 2025 recruiting class:

Mississippi State’s 2025 Recruiting Class

Transfers

Tony Mitchell, S, East Mississippi Community College

4-Stars

Tyler Lockhart, LB, Winona (Winona, Miss.)

Ferzell Shepard, WR, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rogue, La.)

KaMario Taylor, Ath, Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)

Tyshun Willis, Edge, Velma Jackson (Camden, Miss.)

Mario Nash Jr., IOL, Kemper County (De Kalb, Miss.)

3-Stars

Davian Jackson, WR, Westgate (New Iberia, La.)

Steve Miller, Ath, Greene County (Greensboro, Ga.)

AJ Rice, LB, Madison Academy (Madison, Ala.)

Kevonte Henry, DL, Cerritos College (Norwalk, Calif.)

Geron Johnson, RB, Barlett (Bartlett, Tenn.)

Derrion Horsley, CB, East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.)

Sekou Smith Jr., S, Miami Central (Miami, Fla.)

Austin Howard, LB, Bartlett (Batlett, Tenn.)

LaKendrick James, LB, Copiah-Lincoln CC (Wesson, Miss.)

Kolin Wilson, RB, Gulf Shores (Gulf Shores, Ala.)

Christopher Johnson, DL, Robert E. Lee (Montgomery, Ala.)

Josiah Clemons, IOL, Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)

