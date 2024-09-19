Mississippi State vs. Florida: Three Bulldog Offensive Players to Watch
Mississippi State has suffered back-to-back losses but host Florida for the conference opener. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby has said the focus is solely on Mississippi State despite struggles for Florida under Billy Napier.
Lebby’s offense must show up this weekend if the Bulldogs want a chance to win.
Who Are Three Offensive Players to Watch for Mississippi State?
Ethan Miner
The issues along the Mississippi State offensive line have been well-documented early this season. The group was considered a strength for Mississippi State before the season because of the experience.
However, five new starters on the offensive line and four transfers have been costly for Mississippi State. Miner consistently performed at Arkansas State and North Texas but has not found his groove yet.
The senior center anchors the offensive line, and this weekend, the group will need to open running lanes and protect quarterback Blake Shapen. If the offensive line plays well, Mississippi State has a good chance of winning.
Creed Whittemore
Whittemore is a native of Gainesville, Fla., so he will go against his hometown team this weekend. His older brother Trent started his career at Florida before transferring to UCF.
The sophomore receiver has shown the ability to make big plays. He scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown in week one and made a 26-yard grab last week.
Mississippi State will need explosive plays to beat Florida, and Whittemore will be excited to play against his hometown squad.
Mario Craver
Another explosive playmaker in the Mississippi State offense is the freshman from Birmingham, Ala. Craver has already made five grabs for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.
He has tremendous speed and Lebby will want to jump out to an early lead on Florida. If Craver can make a big play early for Mississippi State, it could mean the difference in the game.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Blake Shapen: The Bright Light in a Dim Season for Mississippi State Football
Mississippi State Lands Transfer Commitment From Former 5-Star Alabama Safety