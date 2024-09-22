Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen Out for Season After Shoulder Injury
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has lost more than just Saturday’s game against Florida. The Bulldogs also lost their starting quarterback.
Mississippi State announced that senior quarterback Blake Shapen suffered a shoulder injury that will require season-ending surgery.
"We're all hurting for Blake after this unfortunate news," MSU head football coach Jeff Lebby said. "Blake is the ultimate competitor and teammate and an unquestioned leader in our program. I know he will work incredibly hard to come back stronger than ever, and he will continue to serve as a team leader from the sidelines. We will support Blake every step of the way during his recovery process and explore all options to help him seek a medical hardship waiver to regain his lost year of eligibility.”
Shapen left Saturday’s 45-21 loss to Florida early in the fourth quarter after fumbling the ball on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. It’s unclear when Shapen suffered the shoulder injury as he wasn’t hit on the final play.
Before he left the game, Shapen had completed 13-of-21 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. He was also sacked twice in the game. He’ll end his season with 974 passing yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception.
Freshman Michael Van Buren played the final 14 minutes at quarterback for Mississippi State, completing 7-of-13 passes for 100 yards. The only other quarterback to see playing time this season is Chris Parsons, who went 0-for-2 against Eastern Kentucky.