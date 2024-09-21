Cowbell Corner

Signs of Progress: Mississippi State Offense Shows Growth in Tough Florida Loss

Despite the loss, Mississippi State's offense showed signs of life

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) drops back to pass against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Mississippi State football falls short to Florida 45-28. It was a frustrating day for Mississippi State, but there are some positive signs for the program moving forward under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby.

The offense played much better than it did the last two weeks, which is not saying much, but progression is what fans needed to see. Mississippi State did a much better job rushing the ball in this, with 240 yards

The passing game was not quite as successful this week, but quarterback Blake Shapen did make some good throws, particularly on the drive before the half when freshman Mario Craver showed up.

Penalties are still an issue for this Mississippi State team, as a pair of first-half drives were utterly derailed by costly errors. The defense forced a fumble at midfield, and Mississippi State took over in an excellent field position. Still, a Makylan Pounders holding penalty moved State behind the chains, leading to a punt.

Mississippi State once again drove down the field before a holding penalty forced a 2nd and 24, which ultimately ended in a punt. Mississippi State finished the game with 480 total yards.

Lebby and Bulldog fans don't want moral victories, but Mississippi State's offensive performance against Florida was a massive improvement over the past two weeks. It is a rebuilding year for Mississippi State, so progress is critical.

There are still plenty of things for Lebby and his staff to work on for the Mississippi State offense, but the group showed signs of life where they did not last week against Toledo.

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.

