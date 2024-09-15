Can Mississippi State Still Make a Bowl Game After Toledo Upset?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Expectations for Mississippi State this season weren’t very high, but even so the Bulldogs are living up to those expectations.
After three games, Mississippi State is 1-2 when many expected, or at least hoped, it would be 2-1. Saturday night’s loss to Toledo was the surprise loss.
Before the season started, the Bulldogs had hoped to get back to a bowl game after missing out last season. That’s probably not going to happen now.
As Toledo just showed, it’s hard to predict games and upsets of any size can happen any time. So, the following has the caveat of anything can happen.
But look at the remainder of Mississippi State’s schedule and pick which five games the Bulldogs will win. It’s hard isn’t it? Especially after watching the Bulldogs get dominated by a MAC school a couple hours ago.
Looking at the schedule, fans can’t be faulted for thinking Mississippi State is headed for a two-win season. Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss are all ranked inside the top 10 and would require a huge upset not many are going to predict.
UMass is the most obvious choice for a win and it’s not crazy to see a world where that’s the only other win this season (even if its highly unlikely).
Before the Rockets came to Starkville, Florida, Arkansas and even Texas A&M were looked at as winnable games. Now, though, that list may just be Florida and Arkansas after the Aggies won handedly against the Gators.
Again, anything can happen. Maybe the other Bulldogs can’t handle the cowbells at Davis Wade Stadium? Maybe Mississippi State is the team Tennessee isn’t supposed to lose to, but does? And records don’t mean much in the Egg Bowl.
We can’t say Mississippi State isn’t going to go to a bowl game. But we can say that if they do, the Bulldogs will have upset a top 10 team.
