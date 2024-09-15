Jeff Lebby Reacts to Mississippi State's Shocking Loss to Toledo
Mississippi State football gets blown out by Toledo 41-17 for its second loss of the season. Once again, Mississippi State got off to a slow start under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby.
The Bulldogs struggled on the road last week against Arizona State, and a slow start caused them to fall behind 27-3 heading into halftime. During the first three Mississippi State offensive drives, the unit got behind the chain due to a holding call, offensive pass interference, and a sack.
Tonight, it was the negative plays and getting behind the chains," Lebby said. "For us, we have to start faster, and that will be a major point of emphasis this upcoming week."
The Mississippi State offensive line also struggled again this week as the Bulldogs only rushed for 66 yards and gave up five sacks. MSU did a bit of substitution late in the game, and Juco transfer Leon Bell, who was expected to get a lot of playing time, is no longer with the team.
"We need to find the right five guys," Lebby said. "As we get into practice this week trying to keep Albert (Reese) at tackle and Luke Work played for us some and did really good things… We have to find the right five guys."
The Mississippi State defense was not expected to be an elite unit coming into the year. However, the early returns are even worse than expected.
Toledo scored at will against Mississippi State, using wide-open receivers and open running lanes, but the offense did not fare better.
"We have to find ways to get off the field, and it's the same with offense. We have to find ways to stay on the field," Lebby said. "We have three and outs on the first three drives of the game, and they (Toledo) did not have one until the eighth drive, and that dictates the rest of the game."
Mississippi State players and coaches are disappointed, but the road gets tougher as Florida comes to Davis Wade Stadium next week. Lebby is rallying the troops in hopes of performing better next week.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Mississippi State Stunned by Toledo: Bulldogs Stumble Ahead of SEC Play
Mississippi State Shocked By Toledo: What Went Wrong For the Bulldogs?