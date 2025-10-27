Mississippi State can't end its season in latest SEC Shorts episode
Mississippi State’s latest loss had about the same effect on its fans as drinking bleach does to a human body.
Some fans want to tear current ongoing rebuild and start over. Others want changes in the starting lineup. Others are just downright sad and depressed.
Leave it to a YouTube comedy show to put it into perspective.
ICYMI: How Mississippi State's loss impacts its chances of reaching bowl eligibility
SEC Shorts’ latest episode features the return of the smack-talking barbershop quartet who has returned to end SEC teams’ seasons with a jingle that leaves third-degree burns.
Mississippi State’s character openly welcomes the quartet to bring on its own demise, but fails to find the quartet. Even in overtime.
At one point, he’s so energetic Missouri asks Texas, “What did you do to him?”
“He was definitely broken before our game, but if there were any parts still in there our fourth quarter punt return touchdown definitely crushed those.”
Yeah, that’s about when the realization set in that the Bulldogs were destined to lose to the Longhorns.
Many Mississippi State fans are wishing it was baseball season and are ready for this football season to end, just like in the SEC Shorts video.
The barbershop quartet, though, never found Mississippi State. Or rather Mississippi State didn’t find them. (The quartet did find Oklahoma, Auburn, South Carolina and Missouri to end their seasons.)
But maybe there’s a reason why Mississippi State didn’t get burned by the barbershop quartet. You know, other than it was hilarious.
ICYMI: Mississippi State soccer falls in regular season finale
Maybe the season isn’t over?
Yes, it’s bad times in Starkville. Coming back from one heart-breaking loss is one thing, but doing it for a second straight week? It’s hard, but the opponent this week is Arkansas.
And while nobody will want to hear this, the Bulldogs are close. They’ve played well enough to think they’ll be competitive and have a chance at winning each of their final four games.
Winning the game is another matter, entirely. The Bulldogs’ best chance at winning an SEC comes this week in Fayetteville and then they’ll need one win against either Georgia, Missouri or Ole Miss.
So, no the season isn’t over. It may feel like after four-straight losses including three games many people believe should have been wins for Mississippi State.
And please, whatever happens, do not call Brian Kelly.