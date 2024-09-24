Mississippi State's Defense Woes Continue, But 2025 Returnees Offer Hope
Mississippi State's defense was dreadful at the start of the season. Although expectations were not high for this unit, it has still disappointed.
The unit is riddled with inexperience among its upperclassmen and relies heavily on first- and second-year players. While it has been disappointing, and Mississippi State's 1-3 record is not ideal, it does mean next year's defense will not have the same issues.
Mississippi State was already playing a wealth of young players to start the season, but now, with the issues being as bad as they are, even more young players will play. It is a bitter pill for Mississippi State to swallow, but there will be uncompetitive games on its remaining schedule, and it will give young players more reps.
That experience will be painful for Mississippi State fans this year. Still, it will pay off in the long run because getting players playing experience before being thrust into the starting lineup is invaluable, and this season is evidence of that.
Young players like Isaac Smith, Kelley Jones, Joseph Head, etc., will only get better from the experience they get this year. Mississippi State will need to hit the portal hard during the offseason, especially on defense.
Truthfully, some youngsters who play this season will not be in maroon and white next year. The transfer portal will give Mississippi State players and take them away, but the young guys who stay will be hardened to the grind of SEC football, which will pay dividends next season.
