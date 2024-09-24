Blake Shapen's 2025 Role at Mississippi State: A Key to Future Success
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen sustained an injury last Saturday that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby released a statement and confirmed that he will apply for a medical hardship redshirt.
If he is granted the redshirt, Shapen will return to Mississippi State next season, which is good news for the Bulldogs. Chris Parson and Michael Van Buren are both former 4-star recruits out of high school, so the talent is there. However, in all likelihood, Mississippi State would have returned to the portal this offseason to find a starting quarterback.
It is hard to send a quarterback out there with no experience into the SEC, which will need to happen eventually, but with Shapen returning, it gives each guy more time to develop. Shapen returning to Mississippi State also avoids a new quarterback having to learn the system; instead, it gives the Bulldogs a quarterback who already knows the offense.
The Baylor transfer also played well this season before the injury, throwing for 974 yards and eight touchdowns. So, not only will Shapen returning help the guys develop, but he has also proven to be an effective quarterback.
Losing a team's starting quarterback is never good, but finding a positive in a tough situation is necessary. If Shapen can return to Mississippi State next season, it will help the Bulldogs in 2025 and beyond.
