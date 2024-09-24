ESPN FPI Projects Mississippi State Football to Win Only 1-2 More Games
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football is just 1-3 this season with its only win coming against FCS Eastern Kentucky. It’s certainly not where coach Jeff Lebby thought his team would be nor did the players or fans of the team expect this type of start.
And that was the “easy” part of the schedule. Things are going to be much more difficult the next months.
Six of the Bulldogs’ remaining games are against top 25 teams, including their next three: at No. 1 Texas, at No. 2 Georgia and at home against No. 24 Texas A&M (there is a bye week between Texas and Georgia).
Mississippi State vs. Texas: ESPN FPI Projector
Mississippi State won’t be favored in any of those games and if ESPN’s Matchup Predictor is accurate, it has a less than two percent chance of beating Texas.
The Longhorns are the No. 1 team in ESPN’s Football Power Index, while Mississippi State is No. 72. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Longhorns a 98.1 percent chance of winning.
Those are odds the Bulldogs will need get used to seeing the rest of the season.
ESPN FPI Projects Mississippi State’s Remainder of Season
The Bulldogs began 2024 with one of the most difficult schedules in the nation and their schedule has lived up to that reputation.
After playing three Top 25 teams in four weeks, the Bulldogs host Arkansas and UMass in what are likely the only games the Bulldogs won’t be heavy underdogs in. They’ll then end the season at No. 5 Tennessee, vs. No. 11 Missouri and at No. 6 Ole Miss.
According to ESPN’s FPI Projections, the Bulldogs will win one or two more games this season. That’s it. It gives them a zero percent chance of reaching six wins.
Unless, of course, the Bulldogs shock the college football world with an upset.