Why Mississippi State’s Defense Was Overrun by Arizona State’s Rushing Attack
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Saying Mississippi State was bad at stopping Arizona State’s run game might be an understatement.
But the adjective doesn’t really matter when a defense gives up 364 total rushing yards, including 262 to one player alone and 250 yards gained after contact.
There’s never just one reason why a defense gives up that many yards. Coach Jeff Lebby said the biggest issue was his team’s tackling.
“That was the frustrating part for our guys,” Lebby said in his Monday press conference. “As they watched the tape there were plenty of times we were in position and needed to get the guy to the ground. We have to find a way to make the play when we’re in position.”
No coach will never use injuries as an excuse (and Lebby didn’t), but injuries are a factor. For Mississippi State against Arizona State, it might’ve been missing the wrong guys at the wrong time.
Defensive linemen Kalvin Dinkins and Deonte Anderson missed the game with injuries and Lebby announced Eric Taylor was no longer with the team and didn’t play Saturday. Dinkins and Taylor were two of biggest Bulldogs along the defensive line with both weighing more than 310 lbs.
Mississippi State could’ve used the extra mass against the Sun Devils’ offensive line that has an average weight of 316 lbs. The three starting defensive linemen Mississippi State had an average weight of 298 lbs. The size difference was noticeable, too.
Arizona State’s line manhandled the Bulldogs for most of the game and it’s difficult to say if Dinkins or Taylor had played there would’ve a big difference in the result.
Their absences hurt and while Taylor won’t be back, Dinkins and Anderson will. However, Mississippi State’s coaching staff is planning for Toledo as if they won’t be playing.
“Hopeful for these guys to be able to play. It’s too early in the week to know,” Lebby said. “They did a little bit today, but not much. We’re planning as if we’re not going to have these guys. So, we’ll see as we get later on in the week.”
