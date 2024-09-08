Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State’s Loss Doesn’t Stop SEC from Owning Week Two in AP Top 25

The Bulldogs hope to soon be included in the following recap of the SEC’s eight ranked teams’ Week 2 results

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) talks with coach Lane Kiffin during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) talks with coach Lane Kiffin during the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Outside of Mississippi State, Arkansas and Auburn, the SEC had a very successful Week Two of the college football season. The latest AP Top 25 poll reflects the strength of the SEC with 6 of the top 7 spots belonging to SEC teams.

Here’s a recap of how the ranked SEC teams fared in the second full week of the college football season:

Click here for a recap of the unranked SEC teams.

Scenes from the game between the Georgia Bulldogs against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium.
Scenes from the game between the Georgia Bulldogs against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No. 1 Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3

With the exception of giving up three points, this was probably exactly how Georgia expected this game to go. Carson Beck threw five touchdowns and the defense held Tennessee Tech to less than 150 yards of total offense. Anything less would be a surprise.

Matthew McConaughey looks on from the sideline during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns.
Matthew McConaughey looks on from the sideline during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium. The Academy Award-winning actor had a lot be happy about in Saturday's game. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

No. 2 Texas 31, No. 10 Michigan 12

More than 100,000 people saw Texas come into Ann Arbor, Mich. and leave with a huge win. The Longhorns looked like the better team from the first drive of the game where they easily marched down the field. That Oct. 19 game in Austin against Georgia is looking better and better.

Alabama fans hold up a sign reading “Hollywood” for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Alabama fans hold up a sign reading “Hollywood” for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / William McLelland-Imagn Images

No. 4 Alabama 42, South Florida 16

It was a lot closer than Alabama would’ve liked, but it’s a win that will fend off the “Nick Saban is gone, we’re doomed” crowd. At the same time, though, there were some things that crowd could point to at a later time.

Juice Kiffin makes his way down the Walk of Champions prior to the game between Ole Miss and the Middle Tennessee.
Juice Kiffin makes his way down the Walk of Champions prior to the game between the Mississippi Rebels and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 5 Ole Miss 52, Middle Tennessee 10

Two games against inferior competition and Ole Miss has outscored its opponents 129-3. They’ll take a slight step up in competition next week against Wake Forest, but the Rebels are still about a month away from playing a team that will truly test them.

Missouri Tigers fans apply body paint against the Buffalo Bulls prior to a game Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri Tigers fans apply body paint against the Buffalo Bulls prior to a game Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No. 6 Missouri 38, Buffalo 0

Missouri’s schedule just took an unexpected bump in its level of difficulty with No. 24 Boston College joining the top 25. Bill O’Brien is brilliant at game planning and calling plays (not so much with making trades, but that hasn’t reached the college ranks yet). Missouri needs to be on upset alert (and ready to stop the run).

Tennessee Volunteers mascots the Volunteer and Smoky celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the NC State.
Tennessee Volunteers mascots the Volunteer and Smoky celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

No. 7 Tennessee 51, NC State 10

This happens every year. Tennessee looks really good to start the season and by the end Volunteer fans are saying next year is their year. But maybe this year is their year with the way Nico Iamaleava has been playing.

Oklahoma fans watch during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars.
Oklahoma fans watch during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 15 Oklahoma 16, Houston 12

Of the two SEC newcomers, Texas is getting most of the attention which makes sense based on the current teams. But folks, don’t sleep on the Sooners. They ruined many of my own childhood memories growing up in Texas. This week’s way-too close game doesn’t help that argument, but think long term.

LSU Tigers student section fans paint their chest Back In the Bayou during pregame before the game against the Nicholls State
LSU Tigers student section fans paint their chest Back In the Bayou during pregame before the game against the Nicholls State Colonels at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

No. 16 LSU 44, Nicholls 21

LSU was one of three SEC teams to play FCS schools after playing top 25 teams last week. The Tigers and Texas A&M both lost, while Georgia won. So, it’s not surprising to see each of them play FCS teams and neither were any of the results.

