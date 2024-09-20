Mississippi State Football: 3 Keys to Victory Over Florida
Mississippi State hosts Florida this weekend in a battle of 1-2 teams. Mississippi State is coming off an embarrassing 41-17 loss to Toledo, and Florida is coming off a home loss to Texas A&M.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby needs a win to grab momentum heading into a brutal stretch of conference games. What are some keys Mississippi State needs to get the win?
Mississippi State vs. Florida Preview
Mississippi State Must Get Off to a Fast Start
A fast start has alluded Mississippi State the past two weeks as the Bulldogs trailed 27-3 heading into halftime against Arizona State and 28-3 against Toledo. The main reason for the slow start is the constant mistakes.
The Mississippi State offense received a holding call and offensive pass interference and gave up a sack on the game's first three offensive possessions against Toledo. Mississippi State fell behind the chains and could not get a first down, leading to no rhythm on offense.
The Mississippi State defense could not stop the bleeding, and the Bulldogs trailed by two scores quickly. Whether the Mississippi State defense or offense is on the field first, they must start fast to get the home crowd into the game.
Mississippi State Has to Run the Ball Well
Mississippi State's rushing offense has been a significant disappointment at the start of the season. Lebby's offense is at its best when the unit can effectively run the ball because it opens up the passes down the field.
The Florida defense has struggled to stop the run, allowing 171 rush yards per game. Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen has played well this season, but if the Bulldogs can find a rushing attack, he will look even better.
Mississippi State Defense Has to Make Big Plays
Mississippi State's defense has left much to be desired early this season. Coaches and players talked during preseason camp about the defense making big plays, but that has not come to fruition.
Mississippi State will not play flawless defense this Saturday, but a couple of sacks and a pivotal turnover could decide the game.
