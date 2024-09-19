Mississippi State vs. Florida: Bulldogs’ Defensive Woes Deepen with Key Injuries
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State listed three players as out, four questionable and two probable in the first Student-Athlete Availability Report for the Bulldogs this season.
The initial report lists the status of players ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida and will be updated once each day leading up to the game, including the morning of the game itself.
Perhaps the most impactful player not being available is defensive tackle Kalvin Dinkins. He has missed the last two games, but his size alone would help bolster the Bulldogs’ run defense. Kedrick Bingley-Jones, another defensive tackle, is listed as questionable.
All but one player listed on the report for Mississippi State are defensive players. However, one notable ray of sunshine in this gloomy news is Corey Ellington might be making his season. The senior safety was the leading returning tackler from 2023 and was the only Bulldog to earn preseason all-SEC honors.
Here is the full Student-Athlete Availability Report for Mississippi State’s game against Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday:
Mississippi State
Player, Position: Status
Treaveon Wright, CB: Out
Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out
Tyler Wooddard, S: Out (1st half)
DeAgo Brumfield, CB: Questionable
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Questionable
Chris Keys Jr., S: Questionable
Marlon Hauck, K: Questionable
Corey Ellington, S: Probable
Xaver Gayten, RB: Probable
Florida
Player, Position: Status
Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR: Out
Ja’Keem Jackson, DB: Out
Eugene Wilson III, WR: Out
Aaron Gates, DB: Out
Asa Turner, DB: Out
Kahleil Jackson, WR: Out
Roderick Kearney, OL: Out
Michai Boireau, DL: Out
Jamari Lyons, DL: Out
Joey Slackman, DL: Out
Tank Hawkins, WR: Questionable
