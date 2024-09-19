Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. Florida: Bulldogs’ Defensive Woes Deepen with Key Injuries

Majority of Bulldogs appearing on initial availability report are defensive players, including pair of key defensive linemen

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Corey Ellington (10) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Corey Ellington (10) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State listed three players as out, four questionable and two probable in the first Student-Athlete Availability Report for the Bulldogs this season.

The initial report lists the status of players ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida and will be updated once each day leading up to the game, including the morning of the game itself.

Perhaps the most impactful player not being available is defensive tackle Kalvin Dinkins. He has missed the last two games, but his size alone would help bolster the Bulldogs’ run defense. Kedrick Bingley-Jones, another defensive tackle, is listed as questionable.

All but one player listed on the report for Mississippi State are defensive players. However, one notable ray of sunshine in this gloomy news is Corey Ellington might be making his season. The senior safety was the leading returning tackler from 2023 and was the only Bulldog to earn preseason all-SEC honors.

Here is the full Student-Athlete Availability Report for Mississippi State’s game against Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday:

Mississippi State

Player, Position: Status

Treaveon Wright, CB: Out

Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out

Tyler Wooddard, S: Out (1st half)

DeAgo Brumfield, CB: Questionable

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Questionable

Chris Keys Jr., S: Questionable

Marlon Hauck, K: Questionable

Corey Ellington, S: Probable

Xaver Gayten, RB: Probable

Florida

Player, Position: Status

Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR: Out

Ja’Keem Jackson, DB: Out

Eugene Wilson III, WR: Out

Aaron Gates, DB: Out

Asa Turner, DB: Out

Kahleil Jackson, WR: Out

Roderick Kearney, OL: Out

Michai Boireau, DL: Out

Jamari Lyons, DL: Out

Joey Slackman, DL: Out

Tank Hawkins, WR: Questionable

