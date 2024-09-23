Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby Makes Key Adjustments vs. Florida, Inspires Hope
Mississippi State has struggled in the first three games of the season under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. It has been challenging for Mississippi State fans to cling to any signs of hope, but there was some on Saturday.
The Bulldog offensive line could have played better the first three weeks of the season, whether in pass protection or run blocking. That changed against Florida, as Mississippi State ran the ball for 240 yards and finally had some balance on offense.
Lebby mentioned he really stressed the fundamentals in practice leading up to the game. The work paid off for Mississippi State, but the pass protection did not impress once again.
However, while the protection is lacking and frustrating, Lebby made an adjustment where the offense would go empty with two tight ends to give each tackle help. It paid off for Mississippi State because quarterback Blake Shapen did not face as much pressure.
It hurts the passing concepts when both tight ends are needed to help block, but it's a sign that Lebby addressed the issue. It may seem insignificant, but coaches tend to be stubborn and do not alter their offense or defense to help a group lacking.
Mississippi State will have a long season, but Lebby will make adjustments from game to game, which is massive going forward.
