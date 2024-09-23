Mississippi State vs Texas: Early Weather Forecast for 2024 Matchup
Everyone reading this probably has their idea of what a perfect weather day would be. No matter what your idea is, it’ll be hard to complain about the weather this Saturday.
Whether the game is played in Austin, Texas or Starkville, Miss. won’t matter much from a weather standpoint. Forecasts for Saturday call for similar weather in both places.
The forecast for Saturday in Austin is a high of 88 degrees in the afternoon and a low of 63 degrees with partly sunny skies and wind gusts reaching 13 miles per hour. There’s a less than five percent chance of precipitation.
Of course, all of that could change if a tropical storm coming into the Gulf of Mexico heads west instead of north. Should that happen the storm could have a direct impact on Saturday’s game in Austin.
Taylor’s Take
From a purely competitive standpoint, the Bulldogs should hope for some bad weather on Saturday. Mississippi State will be starting a true freshman at quarterback against the No. 1 team in the nation in front of roughly 100,000 fans wearing burnt orange.
The Bulldogs need every bit of help they can get. Some wet, windy weather could slow down the Longhorns’ potent offense and defense, giving the Bulldogs some chances at big plays.
The probability of turnovers and other mistakes also increases in games with weather, both of which are things Mississippi State will need to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.