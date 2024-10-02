Mississippi State’s Trevion Williams Discusses Growth and Mindset
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football plays against some of the biggest names in college football. Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama all make regular appearances on the Bulldogs’ schedule.
It can be intimidating lining up opposite of them, but Bulldogs’ defensive lineman Trevion Williams has a good mindset to handle it.
“Don’t play the logo, play the man in the jersey,” Williams said on Wednesday.
That kind of mindset led Mississippi State to going into halftime against then-No. 1 Texas trailing by just eight points (Texas was 35-point favorites to win).
The Bulldogs’ defense forced two fumbles in the first half. If not for a long Arch Manning touchdown pass before halftime, the halftime deficit would’ve just been one point. That’s how good the Bulldogs were at stopping one of the nation’s best offenses.
“I wouldn’t say anything was different,” Williams said. “We just treated it like another game.”
The redshirt freshman had four tackles and a half sack against Texas. In five games played, including starts in the last two, Williams has 18 total tackles, one tackle for a loss and a sack. His start against Florida was the first in his collegiate career.
But like most Bulldogs, Williams acknowledges he’s not where he wants to be after five games.
“I’m not where I want to be, I’m still learning,” he said. “I got a lot of stuff to improve.”