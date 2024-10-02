Titans’ Jeffery Simmons Talks Elbow Injury, Plans to Return After Bye Week
Former Mississippi State football star Jeffery Simmons now has something in common with nearly every professional baseball player.
"I'm sure everybody heard of the Tommy John with baseball players. I had that injury. But I'm good now," the Tennessee Titans defensive tackle said.
Simmons said he tore the ligament in his left elbow, but won’t require surgery. He plans to return to action after the Titans’ Week 5 bye week when the Titans host AFC South-rival Indianapolis Colts.
"I feel much better right now, much better today," Simmons said. "Going into this bye week will be good for me to keep my conditioning up and with my elbow. I know I'll be ready to roll against the Colts."
The injury did force him to miss Monday night’s 31-12 against the Miami Dolphins. Simmons said he told the Titans’ medical staff on Friday he felt he could play, but was held out of the game to avoid him further injuring himself because he wasn’t able to fully extend his arm.
In the three games he’s played in, Simmons has 12 tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a QB hit.