Mississippi State Football: Key Strategy to Elevate Michael Van Buren's Success
Mississippi State will be without its starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Blake Shapen suffered an injury during Mississippi State’s loss to Florida that will require season-ending surgery.
Freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren will draw the start for the Bulldogs this Saturday on the road against number one-ranked Texas.
It is challenging for any true freshman to make his first career start, but to do it in front of 100,000 fans against a highly talented team makes matters even worse.
The former 4-star's nerves will be high, and asking him to take control of the offense like Shapen is not fair and likely will not happen. However, Mississippi State will expect to compete this weekend and throughout the season; what can they do to make the transition from a veteran to a freshman easy?
Mississippi State Must Simplify the Offense
By now, Van Buren has a full grasp of the offense, but can he run every concept as flawlessly as Shapen? Probably not. Does that mean Mississippi State can have no success on offense? No.
This means Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby must find ways to give the youngster a few easy completions to build confidence. Once his confidence is built up, the offense can be smooth, but Lebby has to find a way to give him that.
Mississippi State's Offensive Line Must Play Well
Mississippi State finally had some success running the ball last week against Florida, rushing for 240 yards. Texas will be the unit's biggest test of the year, and if they play poorly, it will be a long day for the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State has to rely on the running game and provide Van Buren enough protection to take shots down the field. The road test for the freshman quarterback will be daunting, but if the veteran Mississippi State offensive line can play well, it will take a lot of pressure off his shoulders.
