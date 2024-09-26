Texas vs. Mississippi State: Bold Predictions for a Historic Matchup
Texas vs Mississippi State Preview
Mississippi State will head to Texas in the Longhorn's first-ever SEC game. It will be a historic day in Austin and Mississippi State, and first-year head coach Jeff Lebby hopes to make even more history by pulling the upset.
Texas is the number-one ranked team and has been dominant this season. What are some bold predictions for this historic matchup?
Mississippi State Has Some Success in the Running Game
Mississippi State finally had success running the ball last week against Florida, rushing for 240 yards. The Bulldogs' offensive line was expected to be a strength heading into the season, but it did not come to fruition until last week.
Texas will obviously be a much tougher unit than Florida, but Mississippi State showed some real progress last week. Mississippi State will be able to run the ball effectively at times, but the talent up front for Texas will not allow it to last long.
Mississippi State Shows Signs of Life Early
Mississippi State will start freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren, with veteran Blake Shapen out for the remainder of the season. Lebby will script the first couple of drives and will likely try to put his young signal caller in the best situation.
Lebby has a bright offensive mind and can scheme up a drive leading to an early field goal or touchdown for Mississippi State. The momentum will likely not last long, but the Bulldogs will have it momentarily.
The Mississippi State Defense Forces a Turnover
The struggles of the Mississippi State defense have been well documented. The talk of preseason camp was that the unit would force turnovers, but early in the season, they have not been at a high clip.
Texas will try to test Mississippi State early to measure them up, and the Bulldogs will force a turnover.
