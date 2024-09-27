Mississippi State Football: Offensive Line Key to Success Against Texas
Mississippi State football will play the Texas Longhorns this weekend and will look to end its three-game losing streak. Texas is the more talented team, which is why the Longhorns are the top-ranked team in the country.
Mississippi State’s offensive line is the critical unit for the Bulldogs for multiple reasons. MSU starting quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the rest of the reason due to an injury he sustained against Florida.
Freshman Michael Van Buren will draw the start at quarterback for Mississippi State this weekend in Austin, Texas. It is daunting to give a guy his first start on the road against an elite team, but the Bulldog offensive line can make his life easier.
Last week, Mississippi State finally had some success running the ball, racking up 240 yards on the ground against Florida. The unit must build off that positive momentum against Texas just to take some pressure off the young signal caller.
If Mississippi State can run the ball effectively, it will give Van Buren some relief because the game will not be solely on his shoulders. It will also prevent Longhorn defensive linemen from pinning their ears back and rushing the passer.
Expectations going into this for Mississippi State are, for the most part, low, but the Bulldogs can keep building positive momentum this weekend, even in a loss, if they keep improving. However, this game will be even worse than expected if the Mississippi State offensive line is completely dominated.
