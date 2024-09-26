Texas vs Mississippi State: Three Bulldog Offensive Players to Watch
Texas vs Mississippi State Preview
Mississippi State football will head to Austin this weekend to face the nation's number-one-ranked team, Texas. The path to victory was already extremely tough, but when news broke that quarterback Blake Shapen would miss the remainder of the season, it became even more challenging.
Freshman Michael Van Buren will make the start for Mississippi State, and head coach Jeff Lebby needs to find ways to simplify the game for the youngster. Who are the three offensive players to watch in this matchup?
Mississippi State vs. Texas
Seydou Traore
With a freshman at quarterback and Lebby likely looking to find him easy completions, Traore seems like an excellent candidate to make those grabs. The 6-4 235 pound tight end is a matchup nightmare and has made 12 catches for 121 yards so far this season.
Traore has tremendous athletic ability and will likely be Van Burens' favorite target early in the game. If the former Arkansas State transfer can make a grab in open space, he can take it the distance.
Johnnie Daniels
Another area of the game Lebby will look to get going is the Mississippi State running game. Last week, the Bulldogs rushed for 240 yards combined, and Daniels had 77 yards on 14 carries.
The Crystal Springs, Miss. native has shown the most burst of any Mississippi State running back, and with normal starter Keyvone Lee out, he will get even more carries. If Mississippi State can run the ball effectively, it will be a much smoother game for Van Buren.
Kelly Akharaiyi
In the offseason, Akharaiyi was the most hyped transfer in the Mississippi State class. However, after struggling with injuries a bit, the senior has gotten off to a slower start, with only eight grabs for 106 yards.
The senior will return to his home state this weekend and will be looking to make an impact. Lebby will try to dial up a shot play early in the game to try to grab some momentum, and Akharaiyis's speed makes him a threat.
