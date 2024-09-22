How Penalties Are Stalling Mississippi State’s Offense in 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – There aren’t many statistical categories Mississippi State outranks instate rival Ole Miss in, but there are some. One of those is penalties.
Ole Miss has had 33 penalties and Mississippi State has had 25. But considering the Rebels are 4-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-3, the Rebels have done a better job of overcoming their penalties.
Penalties and losing yards on offense through sacks or runs has gotten the Bulldogs’ offense off to a slow start in each of their three losses. In those three games, the offense has scored just seven points in the first quarter.
Mississippi State’s offense found some life against Arizona State, nearly coming back from a 27-point deficit. Against Toledo and Florida, though, the offense couldn’t overcome the first half holes it had dug itself into.
Against Florida, the penalties felt more pronounced than in past games. And it’s something coach Jeff Lebby addressed in his post-game press conference.
“The penalties inside the game were incredibly huge from a momentum standpoint,” the first-year coach said. “Both holds in the first half, the defensive PI in the third quarter were huge momentum plays for us. It’s frustrating in the moment, it’s frustrating right now. It’s another thing we’re going to have to clean up.”
One of the holding penalties was already covered here. The other holding penalty Lebby referred to was called on Justin Ball with 5:14 left in the first half. The penalty negated a short Kevin Coleman Jr. catch and put the Bulldogs in a 2nd and 23 situation. That drive ended in a punt.
The defensive pass interference on Kelley Jones was the middle penalty of three-straight plays with penalties in the third quarter.
Florida had a 65-yard touchdown reception called back on a personal foul penalty when Montrell Johnson Jr. his Isaac Smith a blindside block. The penalty negated the touchdown and the PI penalty moved Florida to the 50-yard line.
On the very next play, Tyler Woodward was called for offside and gave the Gators an even shorter field. Five plays later, Florida scored a touchdown to take a 35-21 lead.
Mississippi State’s schedule is hard enough and drive-killing penalties aren’t going to make things any easier.