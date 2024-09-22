Will Blake Shapen Return to Starkville in 2025?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Blake Shapen’s injury is disappointing for Mississippi State and its fans. That feeling is amplified considering how well Shapen had been playing under Jeff Lebby’s system.
Shapen had completed 68 percent of his passes for 974 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns. But not everything Shapen brought to the Bulldogs can be found in a box score.
The former Baylor quarterback was one of the leaders of the team and brought a ton of experience with him into a quarterbacks’ room with 24 total collegiate pass attempts. Shapen was going to be a big reason why Mississippi State wound up being successful.
It remains to be seen how successful the Bulldogs will be without him, but Shapen could be back in maroon and white again next season.
In the press release announcing Shapen’s injury, Lebby said, “We will support Blake every step of the way during his recovery process and explore all options to help him seek a medical hardship waiver to regain his lost year of eligibility.”
Shapen certainly qualifies for a medical hardship waiver. He suffered his injury before the first half of games were completed and he hasn’t been granted a medical hardship waiver in his collegiate career.
So, it’s possible Shapen will be back for the Bulldogs in 2025.
But is that the best option for Mississippi State?
Yes, Shapen has looked good and was a big reason for the optimistic outlook for the Bulldogs. But what if freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. gets the starting job and looks good? Or what its redshirt freshman Chris Parson? Would the Bulldogs still be better off with Shapen?
Maybe, but we won’t know until after the rest of the eight games in 2024 are played.