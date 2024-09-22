Mississippi State Football: Next Steps After Blake Shapen’s Injury
Mississippi State’s offense showed signs of life this weekend against Florida, putting up 28 points and 480 yards of total offense. A bright spot in an otherwise dim season for Mississippi State this season has been the play of Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen.
Shapen has played well this season, throwing for 974 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. However, Mississippi State fans were again given a body blow on Saturday evening when it was announced that Shapen would miss the rest of the season due to surgery.
Freshman Michael Van Buren played well against Florida during his short stint in the game, and he or sophomore Chris Parson will start the remainder of the games for Mississippi State. This opportunity is excellent for the two young quarterbacks, even in the worst circumstances.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby released a statement saying he will try to get Shapen another year of eligibility due to his medical issues. However, that is no guarantee. In current college football, if Van Buren or Parson do not show promise this season, then Mississippi State will get another transfer quarterback.
While Shapen may or may not be back in maroon and white this season, this is an opportunity for Van Buren or Parson to prove they can be the starting quarterback at Mississippi State.
