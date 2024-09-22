Who Will Replace Mississippi State’s Blake Shapen?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It was hard to see how Saturday could’ve gotten worse for Mississippi State fans after losing to Florida 45-21, but finding out Blake Shapen’s shoulder injury will require season-ending surgery did the trick.
There are plenty of unanswered questions in the aftermath of Mississippi State announcing its starting quarterback will miss the rest of the 2024 season. Perhaps the biggest and most immediate question is who will start at quarterback next week at No. 1 Texas?
Coach Jeff Lebby will meet with the media Monday morning and the week’s official depth chart will be released at that same time. We’ll have a better idea then for who will be starting at quarterback next week in Austin.
Mississippi State has four quarterbacks on its roster, including the now-injured Shapen. Two have seen playing time in 2024 and the other hasn’t played in a game since he was in high school. The three quarterbacks have a combined total of 24 pass attempts at the collegiate level.
Here’s a quick look at each of the three candidates.
Michael Van Buren Jr., Fr.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200 lbs.
2024 Season Stats: 7-of-13, 100 yards
Van Buren might end up being fans’ choice after seeing him at the end of Saturday’s game against Florida. He was accurate with his passes, extended plays with his legs and led the Bulldogs to the goal line twice, but only scoring once (time ran out as Van Buren was trying to cross the goal line at the end of the game). There’s a lot of upside to the former St. Frances Academy (Maryland) star, but Mississippi State’s next two games are against No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia. Do you really want to have a true freshman’s first career starts being on the road against the two best teams in the country?
Chris Parson, R-Fr.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 215 lbs.
2024 Season Stats: 0-for-2; 1 rush, 7 yards
Parson’s only playing time this season was late against Eastern Kentucky, but he does have the most experience of the available quarterbacks. He also has experience starting a game in a hostile environment with first career start last year at Texas A&M.
Jake Weir, Jr.
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210
2024 Season Stats: No appearances.
Weir hasn’t appeared in a game in his three seasons in Starkville and that probably won’t be changing anytime soon.