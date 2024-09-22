Mississippi State Rebuild: Why Patience Is Key for Bulldogs Fans
Mississippi State football has gotten off to a disastrous start this season, holding a 1-3 record. Although many wins were not expected, the struggles are even worse than imagined.
Mississippi State was expected to compete for a bowl bid, but that is out of the equation for now. Perhaps those expectations were unrealistic due to the circumstances, but every coach had weathered the storm.
First-year head coach Jeff Lebby is the fifth Mississippi State head coach since 2017, and it is a miracle that it has taken this long for the program to bottom out. It is not any fault of Lebby; he just walked into a situation where talent was scarce, there was no experience, and the program's veterans were playing under their third head coach.
The key for Mississippi State fans, and it is tricky to hear, especially given rival Ole Miss's success, is patience. It is just the situation right now, and no Bulldog fans should be happy with the results, but if the team can keep showing improvement even in losses, there should be optimism.
The Mississippi State offense totaled 480 yards against Florida, which was a great sign. While the loss is frustrating, positives can be taken from it. Mississippi State football's state is dire because of zero staff continuity, so Lebby will need time to build his culture and recruit his players.
While the program seems to be under a dark cloud, Mississippi State football has brighter days ahead.
