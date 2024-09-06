Mississippi State Football: Three Defensive Players to Watch at Arizona State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State defense played well last week in a 56-7 win over Eastern Kentucky but showed some areas of concern. Eastern Kentucky had 295 yards on offense, which is not much, but it was more than Bulldog fans would have liked to see.
The group played hard and was fundamentally sound, but a few areas of concern were raised regarding talent and depth. However, Mississippi State's defense can prove many doubters wrong this weekend against Arizona State, but a few players must step up; who are they?
Trevion Williams
Last weekend, the Mississippi State defense's area of concern was its inability to stop the run against an inferior team. The Eastern Kentucky running backs combined for 146 yards on the ground with 35 carries.
Mississippi State did well in short-yardage situations, but overall, they allowed more yards than they should have.
Williams has NFL potential but has struggled with injuries in the past.
The former 4-star made one tackle against Eastern Kentucky but constantly won his reps. However, he has the potential to single-handedly wreck a game, which he needs to show this week by stuffing the run and rushing the passer.
He has all the measurables, but he needs to combine them and produce a dominant performance.
Stone Blanton
The South Carolina transfer did make five tackles last week, and he has new in-helmet communication with defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler. The former MRA Patriot has the most power four playing experience in the Mississippi State linebacker core, which is good because they rely on him to make the calls in a road environment.
Blanton could make this list every week due to the communication aspect, but with this being the first road game of the year, he will need to adjust quickly. The junior will also need to help clean up the run game and be effective on a blitz to force pressure on the Arizona State quarterback.
Donterry Russell
Last week, the Mississippi State pass rush was another concern, as the defense only made two sacks. However, the defensive line and linebackers did much rotating, and when certain guys were on the field, the rush was more prevalent.
Russell is one of those guys. He is the most natural pass rusher on the squad, but at 225 pounds, he is unable to play every snap.
The Mississippi State coaching staff did an excellent job of rotating players to keep fresh bodies on the field, but Russell needs to be on the field in a passing situation on third down. If the Bulldogs can get a consistent pass rush, it will alleviate stress off the defense and maybe lead to turnovers.
