What Former MVP Did Mike McCarthy Compare Dak Prescott To?
The Dallas Cowboys open the season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. While the Dak Prescott contract saga has dominated the headlines, head coach Mike McCarthy has praised the former Mississippi State star quarterback.
The former Super Bowl-winning head coach seems to be the only one in the Cowboys organization willing to praise the veteran quarterback. The 60-year-old veteran coach worked with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for over a decade.
However, McCarthy compared the former Mississippi State quarterback to the 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, who threw for 4,689 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Oakland Raiders.
“You hate to compare quarterbacks to ones in the past because it's never fair on either side of the comparison,” McCarthy said. “But Rich Gannon was always the standard for the men that I've had the opportunity to work with. Rich was so meticulous and so detailed and over the top in his preparation, and Dak has that same approach.”
Although Prescott has yet to win an NFL MVP, he has put up those types of numbers throughout his career in Dallas, especially since McCarthy's arrival in 2020.
The scheme seems to be a perfect fit for Prescott as it relies heavily on accurate throws, quick reads, and smart decision-making, which goes back to preparation, so perhaps McCarthy nailed the comparison.
The Cowboys' playoff struggles have been well-documented, and there is plenty of blame to be passed around. However, pointing the finger and blaming the players like owner Jerry Jones has done only makes the issue worse, so while McCarthy likely should not have been retained after last season, he is at least trying to keep the locker room intact by praising his starting quarterback.
