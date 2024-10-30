Weather Report: Conditions Right For Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football needs a “get-right” game and its getting the perfect opponent and weather this weekend.
The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC) host Massachusetts (2-6) at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Minutemen are 18-point underdogs and lost 45-3 to then-No. 21 Missouri two weeks ago. They’re also a popular choice for EA College Football players looking to build a program from nothing to a national championship team. Partly because of their independent status and how low ranked they are.
Basically, UMass is the exact team Mississippi State needs. The Bulldogs need an “easy” win and this was one game every preseason predictor had the Bulldogs winning.
However, they (Editor’s Note: Including the person writing this article.) also picked Mississippi State to beat Toledo and we know how that turned out.
The Bulldogs can’t just show up and win. They’ve shown they can’t and UMass has a defense ranked in No. 36 amongst FBS teams in total defense. And, the motto for this season, anything can happen.
But, if something was to happen, the weather won’t be factor.
The AccuWeather forecast for Saturday’s game in Starkville has just a 25 percent probability for precipitation and temperatures around 80 degrees. So, you’re typical Mississippi fall weather.
The forecast does predict a 63 percent humidity and 80 percent cloud cover. Wind gusts are predicted to reach as high as 12 miles per hour, which isn’t a lot but it doesn’t take much to impact the flight path of a football.
The conditions will be right for the Bulldogs to “get-right.” But they still have to play the game.