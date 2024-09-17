Mississippi State Football Worst Losses: Five Painful Defeats in the Last 20 Years

Brandon Bolden bulldozes through the Mississippi State defense for a 24-yard TD run in a 45-0 win during the 2008 Egg Bowl.



Just 24 days until we kick off a new season‼️



🎟 https://t.co/fgqdUGPTKZ | #HottyToddy 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/KuznjxqZlX