Mississippi State Football Worst Losses: Five Painful Defeats in the Last 20 Years
Mississippi State has arguably had its most successful 15-year football run since Dan Mullen arrived in 2009. However, some challenging and heartbreaking losses have occurred in the past 20 years.
Top Five Losses in Mississippi State Football History
5. Ole Miss 45, Mississippi State 0, 2008
This is the only loss on this list that occurred against a conference opponent, but it was not an SEC game. The Egg Bowl is the year's biggest game for both Magnolia State teams, and the Rebels dominated the Bulldogs.
It was a horrendous loss to Mississippi State's bitter rival, and it showed just how big the gap was between the two programs. However, the loss ultimately led to Sylvester Croom's firing and Mullen's hiring.
4. Memphis 31, Mississippi State 29, 2021
This loss may be the most controversial on the list loss due to a bad call. Mississippi State looked to down a punt, but the referees did not make the call, which led to a punt return that ultimately flipped the game.
3. South Alabama 21, Mississippi State 20, 2016
The infamous game where Mullen wore khaki shorts instead of the normal pants on the sidelines. Mississippi State was coming off back-to-back seasons with Dak Prescott at the helm, and expectations were high for the following season.
Mississippi State ultimately failed to build off the momentum and lost the season opener.
2. Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17, 2024
The most recent loss on the list as Mississippi State was embarrassed by Toledo on their home field. To make matters worse, Mississippi State fans were looking to build momentum under a first-year head coach but instead got one of the worst losses in 20 years.
1. Maine 9, Mississippi State 7, 2004
The most infamous loss in Mississippi State football was FCS program Maine beat the Bulldogs in an ugly game. Any loss that happens this low scoring is depressing, but it is even worse when it happens to a lower level school.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Toledo Upsets Mississippi State: Five Stats That Tell the Story
Mississippi State Football Must Embrace the Future as Season Progresses
SEC College Football Power Rankings: Who's Rising and Falling After Week 3?