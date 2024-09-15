Toledo Upsets Mississippi State: Five Stats That Tell the Story
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Sports and numbers go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Numbers often tell the story of a game and all the numbers you’ll need are in the box score (unless you’re into analytics and then you probably have your algorithm or self-made stat).
Here are five numbers that tell the story of Toledo’s shocking upset victory against Mississippi State:
6
That’s how many Mississippi State drives ended in four plays or less. Toledo won the time of possession battle 37:04 to 22:56. The Bulldogs’ first three drives of the game ended in three-and-outs and had a turnover on downs on their first series of the second half. Mississippi State had a one-play drive early in the fourth quarter that ended with a lost fumble.
5
That’s the number of sacks Toledo’s defense had against Mississippi State, three of which came in the first half. The Rockets also had three quarterback hits against Blake Shapen, who rarely threw a pass without a defender in his face.
454
That’s the total number of yards Toledo’s offense gained, which is 39 more yards than Arizona State gained against the Bulldogs last week. The Rockets had 169 rushing yards and 285 passing yards.
82
That’s Toledo quarterback Tucker Gleason’s completion percentage. He completed 23 of his 28 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He also didn’t throw an interception and Mississippi State’s defense didn’t record a sack or hit.
10
That’s the number of penalties called on Mississippi State players in the game. Those penalties cost the Bulldogs 101 yards. More importantly, several offensive penalties put Shapen and the offense in negative situations they couldn’t overcome.
