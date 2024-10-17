Aggies’ Coach Mike Elko Praises Mississippi State’s Michael Van Buren
Mississippi State football was at one of its lowest points of the season a month ago when the school announced starting quarterback Blake Shapen would miss the rest of the season.
Now, though, the Bulldogs are in a much better place and a big reason is the play of true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren. Van Buren took over Shapen and in doing so, has completed 53 percent of his passes for 550 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
And he did that on the road against No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia. If Van Buren plays four more years of college football, he won’t experience a more difficult environment to play in.
Van Buren’s play hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially with the coach for his upcoming opponent, Texas A&M.
Aggies’ first-year coach Mike Elko was asked about Van Buren during his weekly SEC teleconference appearance. He’s what he had to say:
“I think [he's] a kid who's certainly grown tremendously," Elko said. "You know, they haven't given him the easiest hand, having to go to two top-10 teams on the road in his first two starts, and I think he's handled it extremely well. I think he's got a big-time arm, I think he can throw the deep ball really, really well, I think you saw that last week. I thought in the second half, he got into a really comfortable rhythm back there and made some big-time throws against a really good defense. And so he's an extremely talented quarterback. I think he's getting more and more comfortable and certainly being at home, making his first home start this week, I'm sure he's really excited about that.”
It doesn’t sound like Elko is overlooking Van Buren, but that’s easy for a coach. It’s much more difficult to convince players not to overlook a true freshman, though and that’s what Bulldog fans are hoping for.