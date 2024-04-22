Mississippi State Lands Memphis Defensive Back Commitment To Aid Secondary Woes
Now with the spring game in the books, the Mississippi State Bulldogs will spend its summer in the portal to plug in some missing pieces, and one of those needs has come in Memphis defensive back DeAgo Brumfield.
It was apparent in the spring game that the defense was lacking compared to the explosive offense on display. Quarterbacks Blake Shapen and Chris Parsons each had 50-plus yard touchdowns and dominated the passing game. It is the spring game so it is hard to say if the offense just that good or if the defense was just that bad.
The secondary struggled on multiple occasions outside of one great deflection by Raydarious Jones from a Shapen deep ball. Now with the addition of Brumfield, he can be a ball hawk in the secondary which has been missing from the team since Emmanuel Forbes was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.
Memphis was an under-the-radar team finishing 10-3 last year with Brumfield leading the charge. The Cincinnati, Ohio native started 12 of the 13 games played and totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, led the team in 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The team-best deflections make him stand out from the rest and will make him an immediate impact player for the Bulldogs if he can transfer his ability to the tough-noised SEC. Brumfield is up for the challenge and that energy is what head coach Jeff Lebby has been looking for in the secondary.
"Listen here, man," said Brumfield. "I came from the NAIA, then I walked on to Memphis, and now I am headed to the SEC. I will tell any kid to work hard and have faith. Put God first, but you have to have faith. That's what I would tell any kid that is facing the same type of situation as me."