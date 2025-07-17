Mississippi State players talk about NIL, revenue sharing at SEC Media Days
Players at SEC Media Days get asked about all sorts of different topics.
Those topics obviously include things that happen on the field, like a new playcaller or a player returning from an injury. A popular topic this year has been about revenue-sharing and NIL and rightfully so.
The House Settlement has gone into effect. The US House of Representatives is working on legislation to codify that settlement and grant an antitrust exemption (so NCAA can set rules without players having to form a union, which is something that should still happen). The SCORE Act on Tuesday passed a House subcommittee markup and will continue to work its way through the legislation process.
There’s also a new report that President Donald Trump is working on an executive order related to governing NIL. (They’re probably writing the order on the back of the Epstein list.) CBS and Front Office Sports originally reported the news, but didn’t report what exactly could be in the executive order.
On Wednesday, all three players representing Mississippi State at SEC Media Days were asked about the current college sports landscape with NIL and revenue-sharing. All three answered in different ways and here’s their answers:
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, at the end of the day we need to focus on the year we're having and go win football games. I think it'll take care of itself. Obviously revenue sharing, where college football is compared to where when I first came in is completely different. I think if you win games no matter where you are it's going to take care of itself.
ISAAC SMITH: I feel like it just takes kids getting to go see these places. I try to tell all the recruits that come that money is going to be there. At the end of the day, you're still playing football. I feel like now it's like a job. You can get cut. You can lose money, whatever. But at the end of the day, you're still playing football.
BRENEN THOMPSON: Money isn't everything. It shouldn't be. Obviously we're in a new world and it is. Just focusing on football, I think when you go to a school somewhere, you're there to play football. So that's the most important thing.
First, money is everything. It probably shouldn’t be, but it is. If money didn’t matter, Oklahoma and Texas would still be in the Big 12 and the Pac-12 wouldn’t have to be resurrected by schools like Texas State.
Second, they’re all correct. I’m on the players’ side as far as NIL, revenue-sharing, transfer portal, etc. goes. I hope each player gets the most money they possibly can and are able to change schools as frequently and easily as coaches do. If others don’t like it, or if it’s too hard, go do what Nick Saban did.
But players have to play. That’s what they’re here to do and its how players are able to benefit from the positive changes college sports has seen. The money is nice, but you have to play to get it.
So, yes, playing football should be one of the most important things for players to focus on. It just shouldn’t be the only thing.