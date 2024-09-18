Mississippi State's Recruiting Woes: How Poor Classes are Hurting the Team
Mississippi State football has struggled early this season, and many have been shocked, especially after the Bulldogs were handled 41-17 by Toledo.
This season was expected to be a struggle under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby, but nobody expected the magnitude.
The lifeblood of college football is recruiting, whether it be high school or transfer portal. Mississippi State did an excellent job adding pieces from the portal during the offseason. Still, the Bulldogs' lack of success in previous recruiting cycles with high school prospects is a big reason for their struggles.
The 2021-2023 Mississippi State recruiting class should be the foundation players Lebby inherited in Starkville. The 2021 prospects would be in their fourth season at Mississippi State, but only eight of the 26 enrollees remain on campus.
The rest of the guys transferred to a lower level program with one exception, RaRa Thomas, who was kicked off the team at Georgia this year. Mississippi State signed 20 high school prospects the following year, and only five remain in Starkville.
Zavion Thomas (LSU), DeCarlos Nicholson (USC), Percy Lewis (Auburn), Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin), and Audavion Collins (Penn State) all transferred to a power conference. Collins, Locke, and Thomas play a bit, but none have a significant role.
Finally, Mississippi State's 2023 class signed 27 prospects, and only 12 remain. Except for a few exceptions, most of the guys who left the program are at a group of five school or not playing anymore.
The inability to consistently sign good SEC prospects has left Lebby in a tough spot. Lebby is relying heavily on transfers, which is fine, but you must have a stable core of high school players to go along with it.
There are a few exceptions, but Mississippi State's past recruiting failures have left this team with little to no depth.
