Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 11
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?
That line actually doesn't work for Mississippi State football considering the team's official depth chart didn't change after the Bulldogs' loss to Texas.
But this week's depth chart is the same as last week's which makes for an easy copy-and-paste from week to week. And we all know the Bulldogs don't only rely on their starters.
Several players listed behind another teammate have made big impact this season like Jahron Manning, Jalen Smith, Malick Sylla, Kalvin Dinkins, Xavier Gayten, pretty much the entire offensive line and at the game's most important position, quarterback Kamario Taylor.
ICYMI: Where is Mississippi State's sixth win most likely to come from?
Taylor was named the co-SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after scoring two touchdowns against Arkansas to start the Bulldogs' comeback.
"I'm incredibly proud of what Kamario got in and went and did," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. "He plays three drives, two of them ending in a touchdown...If he doesn't play the way he plays, then it's gonna be really hard to find a way to be plus one at the end of the day."
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 11
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III