Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 11

The Bulldogs continue to get big plays from players not listed as starters and hasn't been more evident than what we saw against Arkansas.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

That line actually doesn't work for Mississippi State football considering the team's official depth chart didn't change after the Bulldogs' loss to Texas.

But this week's depth chart is the same as last week's which makes for an easy copy-and-paste from week to week. And we all know the Bulldogs don't only rely on their starters.

Several players listed behind another teammate have made big impact this season like Jahron Manning, Jalen Smith, Malick Sylla, Kalvin Dinkins, Xavier Gayten, pretty much the entire offensive line and at the game's most important position, quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Taylor was named the co-SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after scoring two touchdowns against Arkansas to start the Bulldogs' comeback.

"I'm incredibly proud of what Kamario got in and went and did," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. "He plays three drives, two of them ending in a touchdown...If he doesn't play the way he plays, then it's gonna be really hard to find a way to be plus one at the end of the day."

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 11

Mississippi State official depth chart Week 11
Mississippi State official depth chart Week 11 / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

