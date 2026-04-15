Mississippi State Reportedly Exploring Late Addition in Youngstown State CB

Every spring brings a surprise or two in the transfer portal, but this one is a little different.

Mississippi State, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, is reportedly in contact with Youngstown State cornerback Isaiah Hackett, one of the best remaining defensive backs still available.

Following visits to Illinois and Maryland, Youngstown State CB Isaiah Hackett is drawing SEC interest, he tells @On3.



Former UNLV transfer entered the portal in January but pushed off a decision until this spring.



More: https://t.co/7uLI6vb4KM pic.twitter.com/KI05UpPaji — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) April 14, 2026

That alone is news. The timing makes it even more interesting.

Hackett entered the portal back in January and never committed, which created a second wave of interest this spring. Illinois got him on campus early. Maryland hosted him earlier this month.

Now he says he’s been talking with Florida, LSU and Mississippi State, and he’s open to visiting the SEC schools later this spring as the details get sorted out.

This is where things get unusual. There’s no spring transfer window. Hackett can’t join a new team until the summer.

Most programs have already reshaped their rosters and moved on to spring practice.

But Hackett is experienced, he’s still available, and he’s one of the few defensive backs left who can help a Power Five secondary right away. That combination tends to get coaches’ attention.

And Mississippi State has been open about needing help in the secondary.

Youngstown State transfer CB Isaiah Hackett is receiving interest from a number of ELITE power four programs, he tells me for @ThePatteFacts 👀



Hackett has received interest from Maryland, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Clemson in the transfer portal… pic.twitter.com/hrPKaTwV0l — William Patteson (@williampatteson) April 14, 2026

Jeff Lebby said it back in November, long before the portal opened. The Bulldogs addressed some spots, but they didn’t fill everything. There are still a couple of roster spots available, and Hackett fits the profile of what they’ve been looking for.

He’s a former UNLV transfer who posted 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup over the last two seasons at Youngstown State. He’s not a splashy name, but he’s played real football and he’s played it at multiple stops.

Florida needs depth. LSU just lost Aidan Anding to a torn Achilles. Mississippi State has room and a clear need. That’s the market Hackett walked into by waiting, and it’s why he’s suddenly one of the more interesting names left on the board.

If he visits later this spring, things could move quickly. If he doesn’t, the Bulldogs still made it clear they’re not done trying to patch the secondary.

Either way, this is the kind of late‑cycle storyline that tells you how fluid roster building has become.

Even in April, even without a portal window, there’s still room for a twist.