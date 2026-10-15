Mississippi State’s Oklahoma State Series Has a Scheduling Advantage

The Mississippi State scheduling announcement looks like a road trip and a familiar Big 12 opponent. There is more to it than putting two dates on a calendar. Oklahoma State gives the Bulldogs something the SEC now expects them to find outside their league. This choice has a purpose.

The schools announced Wednesday that Mississippi State will visit Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030, before Oklahoma State travels to Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 6, 2031. Those dates give both fan bases a reason to circle the calendar four and five years in advance.

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris speaks to the media after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State checks an important SEC box

Under the SEC's nine-game conference schedule, members must also play at least one opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12, or Notre Dame. Mississippi State's new partner qualifies, and that matters because the extra league game has made future nonconference scheduling harder.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🗓️



Mississippi State & Oklahoma State have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in Stillwater in 2030! pic.twitter.com/BnU7LSLtPe — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 14, 2026

The Bulldogs have felt those adjustments. Their Washington State home-and-home was canceled after the format change, and the Texas Tech series was another casualty. Bringing in Oklahoma State gives athletic director Zac Selmon a recognizable opponent while restoring a Power Four matchup.

OSU players run on the field before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The timing is interesting, too. Oklahoma State went 1-11 in 2025, then turned to first-year coach Eric Morris. His roster opened the 2026 season with 91 newcomers. The Cowboys have recovered to 4-1, upset then-No. 6 Oregon 39-31 and beat UCF 42-28 last Saturday. That is quite a turnaround in one season, particularly for a team learning to play together.

Of course, nobody knows what either roster will look like in 2030. Trying to assign a strength-of-schedule grade today would be guesswork. What the series offers right now is a respected opponent, two legitimate campus environments, and a scheduling commitment that fits the league's rules.

The series history has an interesting wrinkle

Oklahoma State leads the five-game series 3-2. The Cowboys won in Stillwater in 1971 and 1998; Mississippi State answered at home in 1999. Their first meeting, a 14-13 Bulldogs win in 1970, was played in Jackson, not Starkville. The last meeting was neutral-site too, a 21-3 Oklahoma State win in Houston in 2013.

So the campus hosts have won all three games actually played on campus, but there is no four-game home-field streak. The distinction is worth getting right, especially with another visit to Stillwater approaching.

Boone Pickens Stadium adds something for traveling fans

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer walks off the field after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boone Pickens Stadium opened in 1919 and seats 52,202, according to Mississippi State's announcement. It is listed as the oldest FBS stadium west of the Mississippi River. The trip gives Bulldog fans a different game-day setting without asking the program to abandon its scheduling priorities.

For a school trying to balance nine SEC games with appealing nonconference dates, the arrangement looks sensible.

The Cowboys get a return trip to Starkville, Mississippi State gets a meaningful trip to Stillwater, and both programs have time to become something different before kickoff. Few future opponents can promise certainty that far ahead, but these dates offer a good starting point.

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