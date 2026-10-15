Mississippi State’s Oklahoma State Series Has a Scheduling Advantage
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The Mississippi State scheduling announcement looks like a road trip and a familiar Big 12 opponent. There is more to it than putting two dates on a calendar. Oklahoma State gives the Bulldogs something the SEC now expects them to find outside their league. This choice has a purpose.
The schools announced Wednesday that Mississippi State will visit Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030, before Oklahoma State travels to Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 6, 2031. Those dates give both fan bases a reason to circle the calendar four and five years in advance.
Oklahoma State checks an important SEC box
Under the SEC's nine-game conference schedule, members must also play at least one opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12, or Notre Dame. Mississippi State's new partner qualifies, and that matters because the extra league game has made future nonconference scheduling harder.
The Bulldogs have felt those adjustments. Their Washington State home-and-home was canceled after the format change, and the Texas Tech series was another casualty. Bringing in Oklahoma State gives athletic director Zac Selmon a recognizable opponent while restoring a Power Four matchup.
The timing is interesting, too. Oklahoma State went 1-11 in 2025, then turned to first-year coach Eric Morris. His roster opened the 2026 season with 91 newcomers. The Cowboys have recovered to 4-1, upset then-No. 6 Oregon 39-31 and beat UCF 42-28 last Saturday. That is quite a turnaround in one season, particularly for a team learning to play together.
Of course, nobody knows what either roster will look like in 2030. Trying to assign a strength-of-schedule grade today would be guesswork. What the series offers right now is a respected opponent, two legitimate campus environments, and a scheduling commitment that fits the league's rules.
The series history has an interesting wrinkle
Oklahoma State leads the five-game series 3-2. The Cowboys won in Stillwater in 1971 and 1998; Mississippi State answered at home in 1999. Their first meeting, a 14-13 Bulldogs win in 1970, was played in Jackson, not Starkville. The last meeting was neutral-site too, a 21-3 Oklahoma State win in Houston in 2013.
So the campus hosts have won all three games actually played on campus, but there is no four-game home-field streak. The distinction is worth getting right, especially with another visit to Stillwater approaching.
Boone Pickens Stadium adds something for traveling fans
Boone Pickens Stadium opened in 1919 and seats 52,202, according to Mississippi State's announcement. It is listed as the oldest FBS stadium west of the Mississippi River. The trip gives Bulldog fans a different game-day setting without asking the program to abandon its scheduling priorities.
For a school trying to balance nine SEC games with appealing nonconference dates, the arrangement looks sensible.
The Cowboys get a return trip to Starkville, Mississippi State gets a meaningful trip to Stillwater, and both programs have time to become something different before kickoff. Few future opponents can promise certainty that far ahead, but these dates offer a good starting point.
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Marvin Uzor covers for Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites