Mississippi State Should Give These Four Bulldogs a Closer Look After the Bye

The Mississippi State Bulldogs need their depth to do more after a 56-23 loss to Alabama. With injuries adding uncertainty before the trip to LSU, the open week gives coach Jeff Lebby time to prepare options beyond his starters.

Quarterback Kamario Taylor remains day-to-day following Lebby’s postgame update. Running back Fluff Bothwell finished Saturday in a walking boot, and linebacker Jalen Smith also left injured. Mississippi State enters the break at 4-1, with more to address than getting those players healthy.

Mississippi State quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett (15) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four Bulldogs showed enough against Alabama to warrant a closer look, even if a bigger role would come with different expectations for each.

Parker Puckett needs to be ready

Redshirt freshman quarterback Parker Puckett replaced Taylor in the fourth quarter and completed three of six passes for 26 yards. His 9-yard completion on third down kept a late possession going, giving the staff something to build on in practice.

Those snaps came after Alabama had taken control, so they offer limited evidence on how Puckett would handle a start. Preparing him for that possibility should still be a priority while Taylor’s availability remains unsettled.

“It will be day to day for him,” Lebby said of Taylor, according to Carion Ledger reporter Sam Sklar. Lebby pointed to the LSU game week injury report, due Oct. 14, for more clarity. Puckett’s workload has not been announced, but preparing him cannot wait.

Kolin Wilson has a chance to carry more

Running back Kolin Wilson led Mississippi State with 27 yards on 10 carries, including a 13-yard run. Bothwell carried only once before leaving, which made the redshirt freshman’s contribution more valuable to an offense struggling on the ground.

Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) pulls Mississippi State running back Kolin Wilson (6) to the ground during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilson’s 2.7- yard average leaves room for improvement. He gained more yards than the Bulldogs’ other running backs combined. Running back Xavier Gayten gained 10 yards on 10 carries. With Bothwell’s status unresolved, a greater share of the carries is worth considering. The bye offers time to build that plan without assuming Bothwell will miss the LSU clash.

Joeseph Skipworth offers another passing option

Tight end Joeseph Skipworth caught three passes for 26 yards, and two catches came on third down. His 10-yard reception on third and 16 left fourth and 6, which receiver Anthony Evans III turned into a 45-yard touchdown on the next play.

Skipworth later converted third and 4 with a 9-yard catch from Puckett. These plays support giving him more opportunities as a short passing option. For an offense managing quarterback uncertainty, another receiver who can help keep possessions moving deserves attention during the open week.

Kendel Dolby can help the defensive rotation

Safety Kendel Dolby brought experience from Oklahoma, where he recorded 68 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. Against Alabama, he added four tackles and recovered the fumble forced by defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe.

Mississippi State safety Kendel Dolby (3) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That recovery set up a touchdown on the next snap while Mississippi State still had a chance to close the gap. One recovery does not settle a depth chart decision, but Dolby’s experience and contribution make him worth considering for more work in the secondary.

Mississippi State allowed 483 yards Saturday. The defensive rotation deserves a review alongside the injury list before the Bulldogs head ot Baton Rouge.

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