Mississippi State Stumbles Against Tennessee: What Went Right?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Mississippi State football didn’t win Saturday night at Neyland Stadium, but the Bulldogs do continue to show signs of improvement.
Whether or not that’s enough to pull off an upset before the 2024 season comes to an end in Starkville remains to be seen. But if the Bulldogs can piece together the things that have worked well, a win against No. 24 Missouri or No. 16 Ole Miss is believable.
Here are some things that went right for Mississippi State against Tennessee:
Mississippi State Offense: What went right?
Running the ball. Mississippi State hasn’t been great at running the ball, but it’s what the Bulldogs were most successful at against Tennessee. The Bulldogs ran for 179 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Davon Booth had 127 of those rushing yards and Johnnie Daniels had 65. On a night where Mississippi State had just 92 passing yards, it was good to see them be able to move the ball on the ground.
Mississippi State Defense: What went right?
Bend more than break. The old saying about defenses is “bend, but don’t break.” Essentially, offenses can get yards and field goals, but not touchdowns. Tennessee scored three touchdowns and kicked four field goals. So, the Bulldogs showed an ability to stop a good offense, but still gave up too many yards and points.
Mississippi State Special Teams: What went right?
Punting. As stated in the “what went wrong” version of this article, punting the ball seven times isn’t a good thing. But Nick Barr-Mira did have a good performance, averaging 43 yards per punt and one that traveled 50 yards and flipped field position.