Mississippi State Reportedly Hosting Alabama Commit Caleb Cunningham
According to Chad Simmons of ON3 Sports, the top football recruit in Mississippi, 5-star receiver Caleb Cunningham, will be in Starkville this Saturday.
Cunningham is from Ackerman, Miss., just 35 minutes from the Mississippi State campus.
Mississippi State and first-year head coach Jeff Lebby seemed in an excellent position to land the 6-1 190-pounder back during the spring, but lost the momentum. The out-of-state schools began to get Cunningham's ear with visits to Auburn and Alabama before making his pledge to the Crimson Tide official.
In the past, Mississippi State would have a tough time landing a top receiver due to the lack of explosive offenses, but Lebby changed all that. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator runs an offense appealing to receivers - he can go after the top ones.
However, Lebby is an unknown head coach, which likely made Cunningham a little hesitant to commit to Mississippi State. Alabama has a long history of producing great wideouts like Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Devonta Smith, etc. and it'll be a fight to get him.
New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer also has a pedigree as a head coach, having led Washington to the national title game a season ago. It is hard for Mississippi State to recruit against Alabama, but with a kid so close to home, there is always a shot.
The key for Mississippi State to land Cunningham is for Lebby's offense to deliver on the hype.
If Mississippi State can put an explosive offense on the field for the remainder of the season and build momentum heading into the offseason, it might a legit shot at landing its first 5-star since CharlesCross.
