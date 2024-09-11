Mississippi State Football: Key Strategies to Improve Line Play
Mississippi State Football: Improvement on the Lines
Mississippi State football has struggled at the line of scrimmage during its first two games this season. The issue was magnified against Arizona State as Mississippi State only rushed for 24 yards and allowed 346 rushing yards.
It was shocking to see Mississippi State get that dominated at the line of scrimmage, because this program prides itself on physicality. However, it has not shown to start the season, but each side can improve on several things.
Chemistry
The offensive line has five new starters this year, and four guys are transfers. Coming into the season, this unit was supposed to be a strength for Mississippi State after its impressive portal haul: Ethan Miner (North Texas), Makylan Pounders (Memphis), Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech), and Marlon Martinez (LSU).
Each guy had extensive production at their previous stop, but the unit has yet to show its full potential. Mississippi State fans are rightfully becoming impatient, but give this new group a few more games, and they should be much improved.
However, if that is not the case, it will be a long season in Starkville.
Finding the Right Five
In the last couple of games, the Mississippi State coaching staff has frequently rotated bodies throughout the game. This is to see who the best five linemen are, but it is hard for an offensive line to build chemistry with constant rotation.
Mississippi State faces Toledo this weekend, and the best thing for this offensive line would be to find the five starters and stick with them throughout the game. Rotating bodies on the offensive line is not cohesive with a solid unit.
Mississippi State's offensive line coach, Cody Kennedy, must select the best five guys and let them figure it out before it's too late.
Adjustments
The defensive line has been Mississippi State's most glaring issue. The Bulldogs love to promote themselves as "DLU," and they have a claim to it with guys like Chris Jones, Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, etc., all NFL studs, but the current roster is not living up to the hype.
Defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler wants to run a three-man front, but he simply cannot after last week's performance. Putting an extra body along the front may not help much, but the struggles will continue if Mississippi State continues to do it, especially against SEC competition.
Healthy
Injuries have also piled up in the Mississippi State defensive line room since week one, with Kalvin Dinkins and Deonte Anderson missing last week's game. Those guys have flashed during their careers, including a sack from Dinkins in week one.
Unlike the offensive line, there must be a fair bit of rotation to keep fresh bodies on the field. However, Mississippi State cannot properly do that with injuries, forcing them to rely on young players who are not quite ready or rely on guys to play even when exhausted.
