Meet the UMass Defenders Who Could Challenge Mississippi State This Saturday

Preview Mississippi State's upcoming game against UMass. Find out the key players and challenges the Bulldogs face this Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
/ Matt Bush-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has its best chance at a win for the rest of the season this week when the Bulldogs host UMass.

The Minutemen (2-6) actually have a better record than Mississippi State (1-7, 0-5 SEC) but it’s the Bulldogs who are heavily favorited to win Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

However, based on this season’s results, the Bulldogs can’t take anything for granted. Remember, this is the same team that lost to Toledo at home.

Mississippi State’s offense will have to continue showing improvements with true freshman Michael Van Buren at quarterback. Here are three UMass players the Bulldogs’ offense will have to account for:

Jalen Stewart, LB

The senior linebacker leads UMass’s defense with 52 total tackles (16, solo, 36 assisted), 1 tackle for a loss, .5 sacks and two pass breakups. Stewart began his collegiate career at Monroe Community College before transferring to UMass. He’s played in 20 games for Minutemen and amassed 46 total tackles headed into the 2024 season.

Louce Julien, DE

The junior defensive end is well on his way to having his best collegiate season. In eight games, Julien had recorded 29 tackles, 16 solo tackles, 4 TFLs and a team-high three sacks. He also had a forced fumble this season.

Gerrell Johnson, LB

Johnson is the leading tackler from last season still with the Minutemen when he racked up 51 tackles and two forced fumbles. That was second for UMass in 2023 and Johnson find himself in a similar spot this season. Johnson has 41 tackles, second-most on the team, as well as 1.5 TFLs and .5 sacks.

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

