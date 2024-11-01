Meet the UMass Defenders Who Could Challenge Mississippi State This Saturday
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has its best chance at a win for the rest of the season this week when the Bulldogs host UMass.
The Minutemen (2-6) actually have a better record than Mississippi State (1-7, 0-5 SEC) but it’s the Bulldogs who are heavily favorited to win Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
However, based on this season’s results, the Bulldogs can’t take anything for granted. Remember, this is the same team that lost to Toledo at home.
Mississippi State’s offense will have to continue showing improvements with true freshman Michael Van Buren at quarterback. Here are three UMass players the Bulldogs’ offense will have to account for:
Jalen Stewart, LB
The senior linebacker leads UMass’s defense with 52 total tackles (16, solo, 36 assisted), 1 tackle for a loss, .5 sacks and two pass breakups. Stewart began his collegiate career at Monroe Community College before transferring to UMass. He’s played in 20 games for Minutemen and amassed 46 total tackles headed into the 2024 season.
Louce Julien, DE
The junior defensive end is well on his way to having his best collegiate season. In eight games, Julien had recorded 29 tackles, 16 solo tackles, 4 TFLs and a team-high three sacks. He also had a forced fumble this season.
Gerrell Johnson, LB
Johnson is the leading tackler from last season still with the Minutemen when he racked up 51 tackles and two forced fumbles. That was second for UMass in 2023 and Johnson find himself in a similar spot this season. Johnson has 41 tackles, second-most on the team, as well as 1.5 TFLs and .5 sacks.