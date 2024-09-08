Mississippi State One of Three SEC Schools to Fall in Week Two
Mississippi State was one of four SEC teams to lose in the second full week of the college football season and all four losses were by unranked SEC teams.
However, there were some unranked SEC teams that performed well on Saturday. Here's a recap of how all of the unranked SEC teams fared in Week 2:
No. 13 Oklahoma State 39, Arkansas 31 (2OT)
Folks in Fayetteville, Ark. probably aren’t too happy about this one. The Razorbacks led 21-7 at halftime and ended up blowing that lead with Oklahoma State outscoring them 18-10 in the fourth quarter. That happened while Arkansas gained 648(!) yards of total offense. Yeah, this one’s going to sting.
South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
The first SEC matchup of the season wasn’t exactly as thrilling as the first NFL game. Despite trailing for much of the game, Kentucky only threw the ball 17 times with just six completions and two interceptions. So, maybe there’s a reason they decided to run the ball 46 times.
California 21, Auburn 14
Next week’s episode of SEC Roll Call should be interesting with this result. A week after the hilarious Matt Mitchell portrayed Auburn as happy fan base headed towards a good season, the Tigers get shocked at home after being 11-point favorites to win. Auburn wasn’t going undefeated, but this was a game they should’ve won.
Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn State 0
This week’s win isn’t as impressive as last week’s, but it’s still cool to see Vanderbilt 2-0. The Commodores still have plenty of work to do to get to a bowl game, but starting 3-0 (they play Georgia Southern next) before facing No. 9 Missouri and No. 4 Alabama in back-to-back weeks is about as good a start as Vandy could’ve hoped for.
Texas A&M 52, McNeese 10
Nothing like an FCS opponent to cleanse the palette after a tough loss to Notre Dame. But seeing what happened to the Fighting Irish had to bring a smile to some Aggies’ faces. Plus, running for more than 300 yards is a great confidence booster (but don’t ask Mississippi State fans about that).
Florida 45, Samford 7
No SEC team needed a big win against a smaller school than Florida. The Gators have been completely written by off nearly everyone after last week’s huge loss to Miami. This result doesn’t mean the Gators are suddenly good again, but it gets rid of the taste of last week’s bird cane.
