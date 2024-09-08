Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State One of Three SEC Schools to Fall in Week Two

Misery loves company and Bulldog fans can find some companions in other unranked SEC teams to lose on Saturday

Taylor Hodges

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo breaks away to seal the game, finishing with 262 yards rushing on the day against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo breaks away to seal the game, finishing with 262 yards rushing on the day against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Mississippi State was one of four SEC teams to lose in the second full week of the college football season and all four losses were by unranked SEC teams.

However, there were some unranked SEC teams that performed well on Saturday. Here's a recap of how all of the unranked SEC teams fared in Week 2:

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates a touchdown with Preston Wilson (74) in double over time.
Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates a touchdown with Preston Wilson (74) in double over time of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.,, Saturday, Sept., 7, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 13 Oklahoma State 39, Arkansas 31 (2OT)

Folks in Fayetteville, Ark. probably aren’t too happy about this one. The Razorbacks led 21-7 at halftime and ended up blowing that lead with Oklahoma State outscoring them 18-10 in the fourth quarter. That happened while Arkansas gained 648(!) yards of total offense. Yeah, this one’s going to sting.

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

The first SEC matchup of the season wasn’t exactly as thrilling as the first NFL game. Despite trailing for much of the game, Kentucky only threw the ball 17 times with just six completions and two interceptions. So, maybe there’s a reason they decided to run the ball 46 times.

California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with fans after the game.
California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with fans after the game as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. California Golden Bears defeated Auburn Tigers 21-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

California 21, Auburn 14

Next week’s episode of SEC Roll Call should be interesting with this result. A week after the hilarious Matt Mitchell portrayed Auburn as happy fan base headed towards a good season, the Tigers get shocked at home after being 11-point favorites to win. Auburn wasn’t going undefeated, but this was a game they should’ve won.

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Richie Hoskins and quarterback Nate Johnson celebrate after defeating Alcorn State.
Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Richie Hoskins (5) and quarterback Nate Johnson (8) celebrate after defeating the Alcorn State Braves at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn State 0

This week’s win isn’t as impressive as last week’s, but it’s still cool to see Vanderbilt 2-0. The Commodores still have plenty of work to do to get to a bowl game, but starting 3-0 (they play Georgia Southern next) before facing No. 9 Missouri and No. 4 Alabama in back-to-back weeks is about as good a start as Vandy could’ve hoped for.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Trey Jones III (9) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against McNeese State.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Trey Jones III (9) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas A&M 52, McNeese 10

Nothing like an FCS opponent to cleanse the palette after a tough loss to Notre Dame. But seeing what happened to the Fighting Irish had to bring a smile to some Aggies’ faces. Plus, running for more than 300 yards is a great confidence booster (but don’t ask Mississippi State fans about that).

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate.
Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) celebrates his touchdown with Florida Gators offensive lineman Bryce Lovett (53) during the second half to make it 38-7 after the extra point at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 7, 2024 against the Samford Bulldogs. The Florida Gators won 45-7 over the Bulldogs. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida 45, Samford 7

No SEC team needed a big win against a smaller school than Florida. The Gators have been completely written by off nearly everyone after last week’s huge loss to Miami. This result doesn’t mean the Gators are suddenly good again, but it gets rid of the taste of last week’s bird cane.

