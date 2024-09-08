Mississippi State Falls Short of Historic Comeback in Loss to Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – Mississippi State’s big win last week provided a lot of hope and excitement, but Saturday night in the desert was a reality check.
The Bulldogs got dominated in the first half. They couldn’t stop Arizona State’s rushing attack and didn’t move the ball on offense either. The Sun Devils had 137 rush yards in the first half and Mississippi State had -13 rushing yards.
But Mississippi State nearly found a way to pull of the largest comeback victory in school history.
Kevin Coleman Jr.’s 80-yard touchdown catch with 5:27 left to play brought the Bulldogs to within seven points of Arizona State and the excitement of the Sun Devils’ fans drastically subsided.
Arizona State was able to regain its first half form with a long drive after Coleman’s score that secured the Sun Devils’ first-ever win against an SEC team.
Mississippi State made the score close, but the Sun Devils were the dominant team for much of the game.
The Bulldogs couldn’t stop Arizona State’s rushing attack, giving up 346 yards in the 30-23 loss. Cam Skattebo ran at will to the tune of 262 yards (137 in the first half alone) and quarterback Sam Leavitt used his legs to pick up first downs and touchdowns in key moments.
Jeff Lebby’s offense didn’t fare much better. The Bulldogs managed to get 24 total rushing yards after a disastrous first half. Blake Shapen rarely had a clean pocket and completed 64 percent of his passes. He was sacked just one time, but it was a costly sack. Deep in his own territory, Shapen tried to throw the ball away as he was being dragged down, the ball slipped out and the Sun Devils picked it up and scored an easy touchdown to go up 20-3.
Mississippi State attempted a comeback that would’ve set a new school record for largest deficit overcome. Following the Sun Devils’ third field goal of the night, the Bulldogs marched down the field and Keyvone Lee scored a six-yard touchdown run to bring the Bulldogs’ within 20 points.
On their next possession, the Bulldogs went downfield and brought the game to within 14 points when Shapen executed a fake QB draw perfectly and connected with a wide open Davon Booth in the end zone.
But Arizona State regained its first half form in the fourth quarter and shut down Mississippi State on its final possessions.
Eastern Kentucky was never going to be barometer used to gauge how good Mississippi State is. It was always going to be Arizona State. A loss isn’t the end of the world. There are still plenty games left and anything can happen.
But the desert heat exposed a lot of the Bulldogs’ weaknesses.
Read more:
Dak Prescott Faces More Criticism Than His Peers Despite Similar Challenges
Dak Prescott 2024 Player Props and Odds – Dallas Cowboys
Is It Time for Dak Prescott to Move On from the Dallas Cowboys?