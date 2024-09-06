How Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Will Impact the Jeff Lebby Era
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football will learn much about itself this weekend against Arizona State. First-year Bulldog head coach Jeff Lebby started his tenure in Starkville with a bang with a 56-7 win over Eastern Kentucky.
MSU, and even Lebby, have emphasized that fans will watch an exciting brand of football, which was music to the ears of Bulldog fans after a half-decade of boring offensive football. The promise was delivered on Saturday as State made several explosive plays, leaving fans wanting more.
Now, the Bulldogs will head to the West Coast to face a Big 12 school that is coming off an impressive week one win but a poor season last season. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 a season ago but started their season off with an impressive 48-7 victory over Wyoming.
However, this should not mean an MSU loss in Tempe should be downplayed because it would not be a positive sign for the Lebby era. Simply put, the Bulldogs have a better roster than ASU and have the advantage along the line of scrimmages.
However, a win should not be overlooked because while State has no business losing this game, a win would ensure Lebby is the man for the job.
The Arizona State fans will be geared up on Saturday with an SEC team coming to town. Will the new MSU coaching staff have the players ready for when adversity inevitably hits?
Thinking that MSU will simply roll over Arizona State is not wise because the team has a new coach and roster traveling 22 hours away from home, and the kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. It will not be an easy task for the Bulldogs, but they have the more talented roster, and if Lebby wants to be successful in Starkville, he must prove his team can overcome adversity against inferior teams.
