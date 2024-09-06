Will Mississippi State's Offense Be Slowed Down By Arizona State Students?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s not an exaggeration to say this college football season underwent the most changes during the offseason. From conference realignment to coaches coming and going, the list goes on and on.
One of the changes that has flow under the radar (compared to the talk around Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC) is the new rule allowing coaches to communicate directly with a player on the field via an in-helmet speaker. It’s a rule that’ll help many teams, but perhaps none more so than Mississippi State.
It’s no secret Jeff Lebby was going to implement a fast-paced offense that left little time in between plays. Against Eastern Kentucky, there were times when the offense was lined up again with 35 seconds left on the play clock. That’s where the new helmet communication really comes in to play.
Similar to the NFL’s rule regarding the use of helmet speakers, coaches lose connection when there’s 15 seconds left on the play clock. So, if the Bulldogs line up with 30-35 seconds on the play clock, that’s 15-20 seconds Lebby can use to talk to quarterback Blake Shapen about what the defense is doing.
They can call an audible, call a hot route for a receiver, or make a change to a blocking assignment based on how the defense is lining up in that moment. Basically, Lebby is like a second quarterback. (Of course, we don’t know if that’s actually being said because we’re not able to listen to the communications like in NASCAR or Formula 1).
Which brings us to Saturday’s game at Arizona State. Last week, the school nearly broke its record for most students in attendance (13,698) and Sun Devils’ coach Kenny Dillingham has been open about breaking that record when the Bulldogs come to town. So, expect it to be loud Saturday.
There’ll definitely be a homefield advantage for the Sun Devils and NFL fans know the impact that has on has on the helmet communications. Or rather the lack of the player’s ability to hear what is being said.
Maybe it’ll impact Saturday’s game? Maybe it won’t? Either way, it’s another reason why Saturday’s game is a very big test for Mississippi State.
